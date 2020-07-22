Opening the floodgates. Kanye West claimed he’s been trying to end his marriage to Kim Kardashian for two years in a series of since-deleted tweets on Tuesday, July 21.

“They tried to fly in with 2 doctors to 51/50 me,” he wrote. “I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek [Mill] at the Warldolf [sic] for ‘prison reform’ I got 200 more to go This my lady [sic] tweet of the night … Lil baby my favorite rapper but won’t do a song wit me.”

The KKW Beauty founder, 39, and Mill, 33, both appeared at the Criminal Justice Reform Summit in Los Angeles in November 2018 after the reality star helped commute the life sentence of Alice Marie Johnson earlier that year. While West, 43, claimed they met up at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills, the event took place at the Jeremy West Hotel in West Hollywood.

The “Jesus Walks” rapper said his wife of six years was “out of line” by meeting with the Philadelphia native, seemingly alleging that she had been unfaithful.

West’s shocking statement comes one day after he alleged that his wife and mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, tried to “get a doctor to lock me up” after his first presidential campaign event in South Carolina on Sunday, July 19.

“Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday,” he wrote in another deleted tweet, referring to his tearful confession on Sunday that he and Kardashian discussed abortion when they found out she was pregnant with daughter North, now 7. “If I get locked up like Mandela Y’all will know why.”

The Yeezy designer continued on a social media spree against Jenner, 63, who he dubbed “Kris Jong-Un” on Tuesday night, and her longtime boyfriend, Corey Gamble, who he previously referred to as “Calmye.”

“Kriss [sic] and Kim put out a statement without my approval … that’s not what a wife should do White supremacy,” the Grammy winner wrote on Tuesday. “Says the future president.” He later noted that he was considering pushing back his presidential bid until 2024.

Following West’s public outcries against his family, an insider told Us Weekly exclusively that Kardashian is “deeply upset” with her husband’s revelations about their personal lives.

“She was taken aback by his comments regarding North,” the source said on Monday. “Kim is usually able to help him keep his mental health in check and Kanye speaking like this was shocking to her.”

A second source later revealed that the makeup mogul “has been meeting with lawyers to explore and talk about divorce.” Though the couple has been through a handful of ups and downs through the years, Kardashian has “wanted to make it work” for the sake of their four children: North, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 14 months.