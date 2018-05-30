Keeping up with the Oval Office? Kim Kardashian is set to meet with President Donald Trump at the White House, Us Weekly can confirm.

The reality star will travel to Washington, D.C., to speak with Trump on Wednesday, May 30. A source previously told Us that Kardashian intends to discuss Alice Johnson, a first-time offender sentenced to life in prison for a nonviolent drug conviction. “Kanye has been super vocal about supporting Trump, and it seems there is a motive — one being the release of Chicago inmates,” the source revealed. “Kim and Kanye have been paying the legal bills and fighting to get a handful of people out of jail.”

Kardashian, 37, and her rapper husband, 40, will also attend a White House dinner focused on prison reform. The source explained that West’s support of Trump and criticism of former president Barack Obama are means to an end: “Kanye has bashed Obama for not doing anything for Chicago. Kanye wouldn’t tweet about Obama’s not doing anything for Chicago unless Trump was going to do something or at least a handful of Kanye’s Chicago initiatives. One key part of that is the prisoners he and Kim have been lobbying to have released.”

Kardashian has been working behind the scenes to advocate for Johnson, whom she learned about on social media. “Kim hired lawyers to have [Johnson and Cyntoia Brown] freed and is paying their legal bills,” the source told Us. “Not sure if it’s both or which that Trump would grant clemency to, but Obama denied their requests.”

“Happy Birthday Alice Marie Johnson,” Kardashian tweeted on Wednesday. “Today is for you.”

Now, she will take her case to Trump. “I’ve been in communication with the White House and trying to bring [Johnson’s] case to the president’s desk and figure out how we can get her out,” Kardashian told Mic on May 9. “That’s such a huge step from where we started with that not even being on their radar.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star continued: “I would explain to [Trump] that, just like everybody else, we can make choices in our lives that we’re not proud of and that we don’t think through all the way. I really do believe that she’s going to really thrive outside of prison and I would just urge him to please pardon her.”

