Kanye West doesn’t think former President Barack Obama did enough for the city of Chicago, a source tells Us Weekly, which may explain his recent support of Donald Trump.

“Kanye has bashed Obama for not doing anything for Chicago,” the source tells Us. “Kanye wouldn’t tweet about Obama’s not doing anything for Chicago unless Trump was going to do something or at least a handful of Kanye’s Chicago initiatives, one key part of that is the prisoners he and Kim [Kardashian] have been lobbying to have released.”

The Grammy winner, 40, was raised in Chicago, and even named his nearly 4-month-old daughter with Kardashian, 37, after the city. Obama, meanwhile, served on the Illinois State Senate from 1997 to 2004.

Multiple sources told Us on Wednesday, May 2, that the couple are paying the legal bills for Alice Johnson, a 62-year-old woman who is currently serving a life sentence in prison on a nonviolent drug conviction.

“Kim read about Alice on social media and privately arranged for a high profile criminal defense attorney to be her lawyer, including paying her legal fees,” one source explained. “Kim did this not seeking or wanting any publicity.”

The second source added, “Kanye has been super vocal supporting Trump and it seems there is a motive — one being the release of Chicago inmates … Kim and Kanye have been paying the legal bills and fighting to get a handful of people out of jail.”

West initially shared his support for President Trump on Twitter.

“You don’t have to agree with trump but the mob can’t make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone,” the rapper tweeted on April 25. “I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought … Obama was in office for eight years and nothing in Chicago changed.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!