Twitter friends ‘til the end. During the Kanye West’s Twitter rant on Wednesday, April 25, he revealed that he is a fan of the President of the United States.

Thank you Kanye, very cool! https://t.co/vRIC87M21X — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2018

“You don’t have to agree with trump but the mob can’t make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought,” West, 40, wrote.

Donald Trump retweeted the message, adding, “Thank you Kanye, very cool.”

During the “Heartless” singer’s rant, he also shared that he supported Hillary Clinton. “If your friend jumps off the bridge you don’t have to do the same. Ye being Ye is a fight for you to be you. For people In my life the idea of Trump is pretty much a 50 50 split but I don’t tell a Hillary supporter not to support Hillary,” he wrote. “I love Hillary too.”

An hour later, he shared that wife Kim Kardashian was not happy about with his political tweets. “My wife just called me and she wanted me to make this clear to everyone. I don’t agree with everything Trump does. I don’t agree 100% with anyone but myself,” he wrote.

we got love pic.twitter.com/Edk0WGscp6 — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, later took to Twitter herself to defend her husband. “When he spoke out about Trump … Most people (including myself) have very different feelings & opinions about this. But this is HIS opinion. I believe in people being able to have their own opinions, even if really different from mine. He never said he agrees with his politics.”

my MAGA hat is signed 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/DrDHJybS8V — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

However, the 21-time Grammy winner followed that up by posting a photo wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat that was signed by Trump. He also shared a poster that read “#Kanye2024” and “Keep America Great.” He later tweeted a screenshot of Trump’s response.

