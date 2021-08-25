A subtle sign? Pregnant Kylie Jenner’s Tuesday, August 24, Instagram caption led fans to believe she may be expecting a baby boy.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 24, posted a slideshow with new photos of her 3-year-old daughter, Stormi, calling the toddler her “favorite girl.” The former E! personality went on to add a blue heart emoji.

“Waiting for the ‘blue for boy?’ and ‘she’s ur fave girl coz ur having a boy?’ comments,” one Instagram user commented on the social media upload. Sure enough, the Los Angeles native’s comments section filled with followers speculating about the baby-to-be’s sex.

“Ohhh so she’s having a boy. Got it,” one social media user wrote, and another replied, “My thoughts exactly!!! Came to see if anyone else thought the same thing.”

Another added, “She’s having a boy. Period.”

The social media upload came nearly one week after news broke that the Life of Kylie alum is pregnant with baby No. 2. “She has always wanted another kid,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, August 20.

“She and Travis [Scott] have been trying for many months … to get pregnant again,” another insider exclusively told Us on Wednesday, August 25. “Kylie really wanted her siblings to be close in age because she feels so close to Kendall [Jenner] and wants that for Stormi.”

The makeup mogul’s fans have been speculating for months that she is pregnant, from her lack of alcohol consumption during the June KUWTK reunion to the inconsistencies in her manicure colors in recent social media posts.

“Yesterday was her birthday and she ‘posted’ this picture of her wearing a green dress, posted a video in it and the most important part of these pictures are her nails,” one TikTok user explained earlier this month. “What color are they here? They’re pink. [Kim Kardashian] made a little bit of a boo-boo. You can’t really see it here [in a picture Kim posted via Instagram Story] … if you look over here in the corner, [her nails] are green. She did not get her nails done in the middle of the day, she had a birthday party, which, by the way, not one person posted a picture from. This girl is everywhere. Stassi [Karanikolaou] didn’t post a picture of her. OK, something’s up, something’s weird. … It smells like baby.”

The Kylie Skin creator is no stranger to hiding pregnancies from her followers. The Los Angeles native did not confirm that she was expecting Stormi until after the little one arrived in February 2018.