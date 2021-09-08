Keeping up with Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy! The reality star gave her fans an inside look at her experience in her Tuesday, September 7, reveal video.

The Instagram footage, which was captioned “@travisscott,” began by showing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 24, presenting Travis Scott with a positive pregnancy test.

The on-again, off-again couple went on to bring their 3-year-old daughter, Stormi, to an appointment for an ultrasound. The toddler later presented Kris Jenner with the sonogram shots.

The former E! personality also put her baby bump on display in the heartwarming footage while wearing a cutout black dress. Stormi gave her mom’s stomach kisses at the time, exclaiming, “Baby!”

The Los Angeles native’s social media upload came one month after Us Weekly confirmed that she and the Grammy nominee, 30, are expecting baby No. 2. “She has been trying for almost two years to get pregnant,” a source exclusively told Us in August. “She has always wanted another kid close to Stormi’s age.”

Scott and the makeup mogul began dating in 2017 and became parents in February of the following year when Stormi arrived.

“Being a dad is better than what I thought it would be,” the Texas native told XXL Magazine in December 2019 of fatherhood. “Stormi is one of the best human beings I know. She’s like my best friend. She makes life a little bit easier. She just inspires me, and she surprises me every day with how she’s thinking. It’s so crazy.”

Two months prior, Scott called Stormi a “battery,” telling GQ Germany that the little one gives him “tremendous energy.”

The “Highest in the Room” rapper explained in October 2019: “[She] showed me so many things that I did not [get before]. Many things in life I only noticed when my daughter was born. [Fatherhood] is the most impressive thing that ever happened to me. Really.”

Kylie has also gushed about their baby girl over the years, as well as her wishes to give Stormi a sibling.

“I want more so bad, I actually think about it every day,” the Kylie Skin creator told James Charles in an October 2020 YouTube video. “I just still don’t know when. I’m not planning. I don’t have a time [when] that will happen.”

