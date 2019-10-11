



Becoming a dad has given Travis Scott a new lease on life!

“Stormi is like a battery, which has given me tremendous energy,” the rapper, 28, told GQ Germany on Thursday, October 10, of his 20-month-old daughter with Kylie Jenner. “[She] showed me so many things that I did not [get before]. Many things in life I only noticed when my daughter was born. [Fatherhood] is the most impressive thing that ever happened to me. Really.”

Not only does he consider watching the toddler grow to be “the most magical experience in the world,” but he has “gained a lot of passion for other areas in life” since her birth. “I was hardly able to get excited in the past,” the Grammy nominee explained to the outlet.

Scott and the Kylie Cosmetics creator, 22, secretly welcomed their baby girl in February 2018 after keeping Jenner’s pregnancy under wraps. Nine months later, the “Butterfly Effect” rapper told Ellen DeGeneres how it felt to hold Stormi for the first time.

“It’s like this whole warmth, you know, that just takes over your whole body,” the Texas native said on a November 2018 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I never thought I could just like love something so hard. It’s crazy.”

Although Stormi’s parents, who started dating in April 2017, split earlier this month, Scott and the reality star both have their little one’s best interests at heart.

“Travis still has a lot of love for Kylie and respects her as a mom,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively following their breakup. “He will be very involved in Stormi’s life.”

Another insider said that the couple are planning on sharing 50/50 custody of their daughter, although “it’s not a point of contention.” The source went on to explain, “It’s really whatever is best for Stormi. Travis knows what an incredible mom Kylie is and will make whatever situation work.”

On Tuesday, October 8, a third source revealed to Us that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star “wanted to have a second baby” with Scott prior to their split, and he “did not.”

