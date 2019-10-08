Kylie Jenner Wanted a Second Baby With Travis Scott Before Their Split





Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott apparently didn’t see eye to eye before their recent split. A source tells Us Weekly that the beauty mogul “wanted to have a second baby” and the rapper “did not.”

Though the pair are “most likely going to get back together,” the question of whether to give their daughter Stormi, 20 months, a sibling isn’t their only friction point, according to the source: “They have trust issues for sure.”

“It’s surprising they broke up because they have weathered worse,” the source adds — referring to Jenner, 22, reportedly confronting Scott, 28, about evidence of infidelity in February. “When she went through his phone in February, that was worse.”

Plus, the insider adds, the billionaire businesswoman and the six-time Grammy nominee are different in other ways: “They are very, very in love, but she’s 22, and her whole life is Stormi and her business and her family. She’s not wanting to be a normal rapper’s wife. He’s still young and at the recording studio late. She usually goes to bed early. They have different lifestyles.”

Us confirmed earlier this month that the duo — who started dating in April 2017 — were taking a break from their relationship. “Kylie and Travis have been on and off at various times throughout their relationship,” a source told Us the following day. “Kylie still loves Travis and this isn’t considered a full breakup to either of them.”

A second insider echoed the on-and-off nature of the relationship, adding, “[He’s] been spending a lot of time at his Beverly Hills house, and she’s been staying in Calabasas, so they didn’t have a traditional relationship in terms of spending the night together every night. … This is not a traditional relationship, but they have been very much in love.”

Since then, multiple sources have told Us that Jenner and Scott did not split due to infidelity. “Any rumors of cheating are totally and completely false and press should really report on facts rather than rumors and speculation,” one said.

With reporting by Brody Brown

