Did Travis Scott Cheat on Kylie Jenner Before They Split?





Did Travis Scott cheat on Kylie Jenner? Since news broke of the couple’s split on Tuesday, October 1, rumors have been flying about the reason behind their breakup. However, two sources told Us Weekly on Thursday, October 3, that the “Sicko Mode” rapper, 28, and the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 22, did not separate after more than two years together due to infidelity.

“Any rumors of cheating are totally and completely false and press should really report on facts rather than rumors and speculation,” an insider close to the rapper told Us exclusively. A second source echoed the statement.

The comments come amid a report by Daily Mail on Thursday that social media influencer Rojean Kar, who goes by the name YungSweetRo on Instagram, may have been the reason for Scott and Jenner’s recent split. According to the newspaper, Kar, 27, took to her Instagram on Thursday to deny the rumors.

“None of these rumors are true, it’s just the internet creating a false narrative. Please stop spreading lies & leave us alone because it’s affecting real lives. Thank you,” she wrote.

Scott, who shares 20-month-old daughter Stormi, with Jenner, previously denied rumors that he cheated on the Lip Kit maven in February after TMZ claimed that Kylie had “evidence” that the “Antisocial” rapper had been unfaithful to her. The website reported that an argument ensued, which led Scott to cancel his scheduled concert in Buffalo, New York, at the last minute.

“Travis Scott vehemently denies he cheated on Kylie. It is not true. He did not cheat,” a rep for the musician said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight on February 28. “He canceled one show tonight because he is under the weather.”

Us reported earlier this week that the Grammy nominee and the E! personality were taking a break from their relationship, which Kylie confirmed on Twitter on Thursday.

“Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi !! our friendship and our daughter is priority,” she tweeted. She later shared videos on her Instagram Story kissing her daughter’s face.

The Kylie Skin CEO also denied that she’s rekindling her flame with her ex-boyfriend Tyga, who she dated on and off from 2015 to 2017, after she was photographed dropping off her friends at a hotel recording studio where the “Rack City” rapper, 29, was working.

“The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no ‘2am date with Tyga,’” she wrote. “You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at.”

Kylie and Scott were first linked in April 2017 after they were seen kissing at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, just weeks after news broke that the reality star and Tyga had split. In February 2018, the Life of Kylie alum and the “Butterfly Effect” rapper welcomed their daughter Stormi.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!