Kylie Jenner Visits Ex Tyga in Recording Studio After Travis Scott Split





Former flames. Kylie Jenner visited her ex-boyfriend Tyga at a recording studio in Los Angeles hours after Us Weekly confirmed her split from Travis Scott.

According to The Daily Mail, the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 22, was photographed with friends Anastasia “Stassi” Karanikolaou and Kelsey Calemine on the way to the West Hollywood nightclub Delilah on Tuesday, October 1. The newspaper reports that the group stayed at the club from midnight to 2 a.m. before the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her friends headed to the Sunset Marquis less than a mile away, where Tyga, 29, was working in the hotel’s recording studio.

In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, the Kylie Skin CEO looked downcast as she left Delilah and got into her blue Rolls Royce. Karanikolaou, 22, and Calemine, 20, were later photographed leaving the Sunset Marquis with Tyga at about 3 a.m., but the makeup mogul was nowhere in sight. An eyewitness told The Daily Mail that the Life of Kylie alum used a different exit than the group, which is why she wasn’t spotted.

E! News reported that the “Rack City” rapper was at the hotel with a few of their mutual friends and invited Jenner and her pals to come and hang out with them. Jenner and Tyga dated on and off from 2015 to 2017.

The pair’s meetup comes after a source told Us in August that the two reconnected at a Las Vegas club, where they partied and sang karaoke together.

In an interview on Good Morning Britain in July, the “Taste” rapper admitted that he had moved on from his ex.

“It’s just dating, you know what I’m saying?” he said. “You date, you move on, you date again, you move on, it’s just a part of life and a part of evolving and just … learning.”

Us confirmed on Tuesday that Jenner and Scott, 28, are taking a break from their relationship after more than two years together. The couple — who share 20-month-old daughter Stormi — began dating in April 2017 after they were seen kissing at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The romance came just weeks after news broke that the E! personality and Tyga had split.

A source told Us on Wednesday, October 2, that the Lip Kit maven and the “Sicko Mode” rapper “still love” each other despite their recent separation.

“Kylie and Travis have been on and off at various times throughout their relationship,” the insider said. “This isn’t considered a full breakup to either of them.”

A second source added that the current split isn’t the first time the couple have taken a break.

“They have had breaks throughout their relationship,” the insider said. “He’s been spending a lot of time at his Beverly Hills house and she’s been staying in Calabasas, so they didn’t have a traditional relationship in terms of spending the night together every night. This is not a traditional relationship, but they have been very much in love. ”

A third insider told Us on Wednesday that the couple’s inner circle believes the two will reunite.

“Everyone around them thinks they will get back together,” the source said. “Kylie is a bit of a homebody — she runs her business from home, has an office very close to her house, and doesn’t really live too much outside of that space. And he’s a world-touring artist and in the studio and traveling.”

