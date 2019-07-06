Keeping it moving. Tyga awkwardly sidestepped questions about ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner in a new interview.

During a Friday, July 5, appearance on Good Morning Britain, the “Taste” rapper, 29, shook his head and chuckled at the mention of his former flame’s name.

“What was it like dating someone in the public eye when you already have such a big career?” show cohost Kate Garraway asked.

Tyga was evasive in his response. “It’s just dating, you know what I’m saying?” he began. “You date, you move on, you date again, you move on, it’s just a part of life and a part of evolving and just … learning.”

He wasn’t much more forthcoming when Adil Ray asked about how he prepared for the onslaught of fame brought about by his connection to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. “There’s no preparation,” he said. “I think you have to just learn, like, from mistakes, and you just grow, better.”

By the third inquiry regarding any would-be regrets during his time spent with the Life of Kylie alum, the Grammy nominee had had enough. “No, I don’t want to really want to talk too much about it,” he answered.

The California native previously opened up about his split from the entrepreneur, 21, to Complex’s Everyday Struggle in February 2018. “You just get older, you get me? It was a relationship in front of the world, and that was it,” he said at the time. “She has her new life, I have my new life and that’s it. There’s no bad blood, no problems.”

In fact, Tyga said the former pair still communicated “here and there.”

He later angered fans by insinuating that he contributed a large part to the success of her cosmetics line, however. “She always had a platform and she was always destined to be what she was going to be regardless, but when I stepped in, there was a lot of codes being taught,” he told Nick Minaj’s Queen Radio in August 2018. “I don’t need to go online and tell people I did this and I’m the one helping her coming up with these colors and names on her … lip line. It was a lot of stuff.”

The makeup mogul and the musician went their separate ways in 2017 after three years of dating on and off.

Jenner moved on with boyfriend Travis Scott, with whom she shares 17-month-old daughter Stormi, in April 2017. Tyga, meanwhile, was spotted with a mystery blonde back in May. He coparents son King, 6, with Blac Chyna.

