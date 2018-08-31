Tyga Lip Kits? The rapper took credit in a new interview for his ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner’s rise to fame.

“You’ve got to look at the before and after. She always had a platform and she was always destined to be what she was going to be regardless, but when I stepped in, there was a lot of codes being taught. It was like, ‘You could do this, you should start this, you should start doing your hair like this,’” Tyga, 28, told Nicki Minaj on her Queen Radio on Thursday, August 30. “You should adapt because you need black people to f—k with you. You need culture.”

He added: “I don’t need to go online and tell people I did this and I’m the one helping her coming up with these colors and names on her … lip line. It was a lot of stuff.”

The “Taste” rapper and Jenner, 21, who started dating in 2014, dated on and off until April 2017. Listeners were quick to slam Tyga on social media for his comments about the Kylie Cosmetics creator’s popularity.

“TYGA thinks he helped put KYLIE JENNER on the map LOL THIS IS THE FUNNIEST NEWS I’VE EVER SEEN. i needed a good laugh before bed wow,” one person tweeted. “Imagine having $5 and thinking ur responsible for making someone a billionaire. men are delusional.”

A second wrote, “Wow okay, so this is the best thing I’ve ever heard Did anyone really even know who Tyga was before he got with Kylie??? I knew he had that one song ‘Rack City’ but that is all.”

“Tyga said he put Kylie Jenner on the map,” another user tweeted with a laughing gif.

A fourth person tweeted, “Something about this interview with him trying to take responsibility for her success along with the fact that she was a child when they started dating tells me a lot more about Tyga and Nicki than Kylie.”

Other people however, do think Tyga helped Jenner’s star rise. One user tweeted, “If it wasn’t for Tyga, we wouldn’t know Kylie. #QueenRadio.”

Jenner has yet to publicly comment on her ex’s remarks. The reality star started dating Travis Scott shortly after her split from Tyga, and the twosome welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Stormi, in February. As for Tyga’s relationship with the fellow rapper, he claimed on Thursday that the two men “ain’t got no beef.”

“It’s his time right now. You gotta let it ride. I ain’t got no beef with him,” Tyga told Minaj, who called out Scott earlier this month after his album, Astroworld, held the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart over her album, Queen.

For the latest celebrity news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast “In Case You Missed Us” below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!