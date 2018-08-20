The throne still belongs to Travis Scott. The rapper’s new album, Astroworld, topped the Billboard 200 chart on Sunday, August 19, for the second week in a row, while Nicki Minaj’s latest, Queen, debuted at No. 2.

A clearly frustrated Minaj, 35, decided to air her grievances in a series of tweets after the news broke. She started by posting a screenshot of one of Kylie Jenner’s recent Instagram posts, in which the reality star, 21, promoted ticket bundles for her boyfriend Scott’s upcoming Astroworld: Wish You Were Here tour.

“Travis sold over 50K of these. With no requirement of redeeming the album! With no dates for a tour, etc.” the “Barbie Dreams” MC tweeted. “I spoke to him. He knows he doesn’t have the #1 album this week. I love my fans for the #1 album in AMERICA! … 4 albums in, #1 in 86 countries.”

Travis sold over 50K of these. With no requirement of redeeming the album! With no dates for a tour, etc. I spoke to him. He knows he doesn’t have the #1 album this week. I love my fans for the #1 album in AMERICA! I’ll explain on #QueenRadio 4 albums in, #1 in 86 countries ♥️ pic.twitter.com/CiYEuczgm3 — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 19, 2018

Despite her claim, Astroworld is still listed as the No. 1 album on Billboard’s website.

Minaj continued, “I put my blood sweat & tears in writing a dope ass album only for Travis Scott to have Kylie post a tour pass telling ppl to come see her & [their daughter] Stormi. lol. Im actually laughing. #Queen broke the record of being number 1 in 86 countries. Thank Jesus & thank you to my fans.”

I put my blood sweat & tears in writing a dope album only for Travis Scott to have Kylie Jenner post a tour pass telling ppl to come see her & Stormi. lol. Im actually laughing. #Queen broke the record of being number 1 in 86 countries. Thank Jesus & thank you to my fans. — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 19, 2018

The “Starships” singer then accused Spotify of punishing her by not properly promoting Queen after she decided to debut the record on her Apple Music radio show.

“Spotify put drake’s face on every playlist but told me they’d have to teach me a lesson for playing my music 10 mins early on #QueenRadio. Even tho they’ve been giving away my music for free for years & I am one of the top Spotify artists of all time,” she alleged. “Spotify had to teach me a lesson but rewarded the man who has had an Apple radio show the longest; inadvertently helping the Apple platform the most. … They took away my promotion they had promised for the 1st cpl days b/c of this.”

Spotify put drake’s face on every playlist but told me they’d have to teach me a lesson for playing my music 10 mins early on #QueenRadio. Even tho they’ve been giving away my music for free for years & I am one of the top Spotify artists of all time. — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 19, 2018

Spotify had to teach me a lesson but rewarded the man who has had an Apple radio show the longest; inadvertently helping the Apple platform the most. Oh I can’t wait for #QueenRadio on Tuesday. They took away my promotion they had promised for the 1st cpl days b/c of this. #Queen — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 19, 2018

Hours later, Minaj claimed that she was not upset with Scott, 26, despite her rant. “People are calling me thinking I’m huffing & puffing. Omg y’all this is sarcasm/dry humor. Yikes,” she tweeted. “I’m having the most icoNIC time. Come let me kiss you. … When people call me & hear me cracking up laughing they seem so puzzled. Loosen up.”

People are calling me thinking I’m huffing & puffing. Omg y’all this is sarcasm/dry humor. Yikes. I’m having the most iconNIC time. Come let me kiss you. 😩😘😘😘 Who’s coming to the secret show? When people call me & hear me crackin up laughing they seem so puzzled. Loosen up 😅 — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 19, 2018

Scott and Jenner have not addressed Minaj’s tweets, but they may run into her in a matter of hours: The “Anaconda” rapper is supposed to sit one row in front of the couple at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday, August 20, at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!