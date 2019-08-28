



It’s been two years since Kylie Jenner and Tyga broke up, but the couple is still close enough to sing karaoke together.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 22, ran into her ex, 29, at a nightclub in Las Vegas on Saturday, August 24, a source exclusively told Us Weekly. According to the insider, the “Faded” rapper was in town for a concert at the JEWEL Nightclub. After the show, he headed to the Sapphire Las Vegas, where he partied in the Skybox Suites before ending his night in the club’s Karaoke Room with some friends.

Soon after Tyga and his friends settled in for some karaoke, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star arrived with her own entourage, who joined the gang for a night of singing and fun. According to the source, both groups were in “good spirits” and partied at the club until 5 a.m. the next morning.

Jenner and Tyga dated on and off from 2014 to 2017. After their breakup, the E! personality moved on with Travis Scott, with whom she shares 18-month-old daughter Stormi.

Before dating the Kylie Skin CEO, the “Rack City” artist was engaged to Blac Chyna. The couple, who called off their engagement in 2014 after three years of dating, share 6-year-old son King Cairo. (Chyna was later engaged to and had a daughter, Dream, 2, with Jenner’s half-brother Rob Kardashian.) Tyga was also previously married to Jordan Craig, the former girlfriend of Khloé Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson.

In a February 2018 interview with Complex’s Everyday California, Tyga opened up about his split from Jenner and revealed that the two still talk “here and there.”

“You just get older, you get me? It was a relationship in front of the world, and that was it,” he said at the time. “She has her new life, I have my new life and that’s it. There’s no bad blood, no problems.”

Jenner, for her part, seems to be doing well post-split. The reality star and her boyfriend, 28, made their official red carpet debut with their daughter on Tuesday, August 27, at the premiere of the “Sicko Mode” rapper’s new Netflix documentary, Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly, in Santa Monica.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!