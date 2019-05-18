This is brand new information. Kylie Jenner’s ex-boyfriend Tyga reportedly was married to Tristan Thompson’s former girlfriend Jordan Craig, with whom he shares 2-year-old son Prince.

TMZ reported on Saturday, May 18, that the rapper, 29, and the model, 27, tied the knot in September 2010. However, the marriage was brief, with the duo reportedly filing for divorce one month later. According to the website, Tyga has been liking Craig’s Instagram posts as of late.

Jenner, 21, and the musician split in April 2017 after nearly three years together. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has since moved on with boyfriend Travis Scott. The couple are parents to 15-month-old daughter Stormi.

Thompson, for his part, called it quits with Craig shortly before his relationship with Khloé Kardashian began in August 2016. Prince was born in December of that year. The Revenge Body host, 34, and the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 28, welcomed daughter True in April 2018. The pair broke up in February after he cheated on her with Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods.

The Kardashian-Jenner family already had complicated connections to Tyga. The “Taste” artist shares son King Cairo, 6, with ex Blac Chyna. The model, 31, went on to have a daughter, Dream, with ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian in November 2016, while the Grammy nominee was dating Jenner.

Chyna spilled the tea about her relationships with her exes during a Wednesday, May 15, appearance on The Wendy Williams Show. She cited Rob, 32, as a better lover than Tyga and denied dating the reality star to get back at his famous family. “No, no it didn’t happen that way,” she insisted.

The Lashed by Blac Chyna founder claimed that Tyga kicked her out of his house so he could be with Jenner. “And that’s when the family was like, ‘Bye, girl,’ and threw me underneath the bus,” she said. “After all that stuff, the turmoil and what not, Robert, he was hitting me up on Instagram, like, all the time, and I thought it was a set-up, like, they trying to set me up to go with the brother, I’m not falling for that.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!