Blac Chyna Says Rob Kardashian Is a 'Better Lover' Than Tyga

Here for the right reasons? Blac Chyna didn’t hold back while dishing on her famous exes Rob Kardashian and Tyga on the Wednesday, May 15, episode of The Wendy Williams Show.

“I thought you were using him to get back at the whole family,” Wendy Williams began during Chyna’s appearance on the syndicated talk show. “Get back at them by getting their most vulnerable asset, which is Rob. He let himself go, didn’t care about himself and along came you.”

The 31-year-old shut down the host, replying, “No, no it didn’t happen that way.”

Chyna started seeing Rob, 32, in January 2016 following her split from Tyga, with whom she shares son King, now 6. The “Rack City” rapper, for his part, was already in a serious relationship with Rob’s sister Kylie Jenner. Chyna claimed on Wednesday that Tyga threw her out of his house to pursue a relationship with the reality star.

“And that’s when the family was like, ‘Bye, girl’ and threw me underneath the bus,” Chyna explained. “After all that stuff, the turmoil and what not, Robert, he was hitting me up on Instagram, like, all the time, and I thought it was a set-up, like, they trying to set me up to go with the brother, I’m not falling for that.”

After talking on the phone, the Lashed by Blac Chyna founder decided to meet up with Rob at Khloé Kardashian’s house, where the USC alum was living at the time. When asked by Williams when the twosome first slept together, Chyna admitted things happened “fast” between them.

“It wasn’t the first night, maybe fifth,” she explained before confirming that she was attracted to him after he gained weight. “It was just different. I didn’t feel sorry for him, I wanted him to see his worth.”

Williams then asked Chyna who was a “better lover” — Rob or Tyga.

“All things considered,” the Ask Wendy author added. “It’s not just about the act, but how you feel about him and the snack he gets you afterwards and do you spoon.”

While Chyna first answered “neither,” Williams pushed for an answer.

“A better lover? Rob,” the model finally confessed.

Rob and Chyna confirmed they were engaged after a whirlwind romance in April 2016. A month later, she revealed she was pregnant. Us Weekly broke the news in November 2016 that the then-couple welcomed their daughter, Dream. They ended their on-off relationship in February 2017. While the pair fought over child support of their 2-year-old post-split, Us confirmed in March that Rob and Chyna signed a child support modification order, which states “no child support shall be payable by either party to the other.”

“They are on speaking terms, and they are working hard to have a better relationship to coparent Dream,” a source told Us at the time.

