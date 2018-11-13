Rob Kardashian has filed to lower his child support payments to ex-fiancée Blac Chyna for their 2-year-old daughter, Dream Kardashian, The Blast reports.

The 31-year-old Arthur George sock designer pays the 30-year-old model $20,000 per month, but claims he “can no longer afford these orders,” according to court documents obtained by the website on Tuesday, November 13.

The Blast reports that Kardashian is “asking for a modification” on the payments, claiming the restraining order Chyna filed against him last year for domestic violence has “caused him significant damage.”

Kardashian alleges that “it has been an extraordinarily difficult time for me emotionally and I have no desire to continue participating” in filming Keeping Up With the Kardashians, according to the docs obtained by the site. “I would like to maintain my privacy,” he added. “[And] try to recover from the emotional damage of the past several months, and explore other business ventures.”

According to the court documents, Kardashian was guaranteed a minimal $1 million annual salary with his contract for the E! reality show, which he has no longer been filming. He claims Chyna has capitalized on their public drama and, therefore, she should be the one paying him.

The former couple are set to appear in court in December for a decision on the child support payments.

This isn’t the first time the two have been embroiled in legal drama. In July 2017, Kardashian publicly posted nude social media photos of his ex and accused her of using drugs and being unfaithful to him. Following the scandal, the Lashed by Blac Chyna founder was granted a temporary restraining order against him.

Earlier this year, a source told Us Weekly that “Chyna and Rob are coparenting a lot better than anyone thought they would.” The insider added: “They’re getting along. Everything is fine.”

