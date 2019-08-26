



Keeping up with Travis Scott. Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi are featured in the trailer for the rapper’s upcoming Netflix documentary, Look Mom I Can Fly.

Kris Jenner shared the trailer on Monday, August 26, via Instagram.

“Wednesday on @netflix!!” the proud momager, 63, captioned the video.

In the clip, Scott, now 28, stays close to Kylie, now 22, during an ultrasound appointment.

“There’s a young up in there O.G.,” the Grammy nominee says in the doctor’s office.

While the majority of the trailer features concert footage, Scott also plays with Stormi, now 18 months, after buckling her into her seatbelt in the clip. According to the documentary description, Look Mom I Can Fly will follow Scott as he “juggles controversy, fatherhood and career highs.”

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO and Scott were first linked in April 2017 after they were spotted packing on the PDA at Coachella. Less than a year later, the makeup mogul gave birth to their first child together.

The reality TV personality first gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at their life in an intimate Youtube video after she announced Stormi’s arrival in February 2018. Scott, however, is rarely featured on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

As for expanding their family, a source told Us Weekly in July that the twosome aren’t in a rush to walk down the aisle or give Stormi a sibling.

“Kylie and Travis are very happy with where they’re at in their lives and relationship and with Stormi,” the source said. “They aren’t trying to rush into a marriage. They’re also considering expanding their family, but again, right now that’s not the appropriate time for that to happen.”

Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly hits Netflix on Wednesday, August 28.

