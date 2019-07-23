Happy the way they are! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are focusing on the present and not rushing down the aisle.

“Kylie and Travis have discussed getting married before, but it is not happening tomorrow,” an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Kylie’s business career is booming like crazy with Kylie Skin and right now she honestly can’t add that life chapter into her book at this moment in time.”

But just because the duo aren’t in a hurry to wed, doesn’t mean they aren’t in a good place. “Her and Travis are very happy with where they’re at in their lives and relationship and with Stormi,” the source adds of the couple and their 17-month-old daughter. “They aren’t trying to rush into a marriage. They’re also considering expanding their family, but again, right now that’s not the appropriate time for that to happen.”

The Lip Kit maven, 21, and the “Goosebumps” rapper, 28, were first linked in April 2017, and welcomed their first child together the following February. A second insider told Us earlier this month that while “Kylie hasn’t expressed huge interest in getting married but they’ve talked about it a lot.”

Despite not being in a rush to wed or expand their family, the Kylie Cosmetics founder hinted at her desire to give Stormi a sibling in a birthday post dedicated to Scott in April.

“Watching you evolve into the partner, friend, son, and father you are today has been so fulfilling,” she captioned a series of Instagram photos at the time. “My real life bestie & hubby all wrapped into one. I love you and I’m so so proud of you. Happy happy birthday. Let’s f–k around and have another baby.”

More recently, the duo snuggled up together for a sweet photo posted to Jenner’s Instagram. “Partners in crime 4 evaaa,” the reality star wrote alongside a snap that featured her beau with his arms wrapped around her.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!