Bidding farewell with a kiss! Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend, Travis Scott, exchanged a sweet smooch on the stairs of a custom private jet on Saturday, July 13, ahead of the makeup mogul’s girls’ trip, which included their 17-month-old daughter, Stormi.

Jenner, 21, held the toddler on her hip as she leaned back to embrace the rapper, 28, who was dressed down with his hood pulled over his hat in the Instagram picture. The mother-daughter duo wore matching tie-dyed pink sweatsuits for the adorable family photo opportunity.

Scott seemingly left his ladies after that, as Jenner wrote that the outing was a “Girls’ Trip” that included close pals to celebrate the Lip Kit maven’s new skincare line. “Let the adventures begin!! #KylieSkinSummerTrip,” Jenner captioned a series of pictures that showed the private plane and all the goodies that awaited her and her friends inside.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star went all out for the bash. All of her pals, who included Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Scott Disick’s new girlfriend, Sofia Richie, wore the same pink outfits, and were gifted with Kylie Skin silk scrunchies, pillows and sleep masks. On board, the girls indulged in sprinkle doughnuts, and were surrounded by flowers and chic decor.

Visibly absent from the outing was Jenner’s former BFF Jordyn Woods, who made headlines earlier this year when she was spotted “making out” with Khloé Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson while the two were still dating.

The cheating scandal led Khloé, 35, to call it quits on her relationship with the athlete, 28, in February. Their split came nearly 10 months after Thompson was first caught cheating on the Revenge Body host while she was pregnant with their now-15-month-old daughter, True.

Despite their fallout following the drama, a source told Us Weekly in June that Jenner and Woods, 21, are working to mend their friendship. “Their relationship on the road to recovery,” the insider told Us at the time. “Kylie knows the separation from Jordyn will help both of them — and Kylie’s family — to heal.”

