



Just a matter of time? Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s inner circle wouldn’t be surprised if they decided to reunite in the near future.

“Everyone around them thinks they will get back together,” the source tells Us Weekly. “Kylie is a bit of a homebody — she runs her business from home, has an office very close to her house, and doesn’t really live too much outside of that space. And he’s a world touring artist and in the studio and traveling.”

The source adds that the pair don’t have a “traditional relationship,” but they have been “very much in love.”

“They have had breaks throughout their relationship,” the source explains. “He been spending a lot time at his Beverly Hills house and she’s been staying in Calabasas, so they didn’t have a traditional relationship in terms of spending the night together every night.”

A second source told Us that the twosome, who share 20-month-old daughter Stormi, have been “on and off at various times throughout their relationship.”

“Kylie still loves Travis,” the second source said. “And this isn’t considered a full breakup to either of them.”

Us confirmed on Tuesday, October 1, that Jenner, 22, and Scott, 28, who were first linked in April 2017, put the brakes on their relationship.

According to a third insider, both the makeup mogul and the Grammy nominee will be very involved in Stormi’s life regardless of their relationship status.

“It will be 50/50, but it’s not a point of contention,” the third insider explained. “It’s really whatever is best for Stormi. Travis knows what an incredible mom Kylie is and will make whatever situation work.”

Jenner and Scott were last spotted together at the premiere of his Netflix documentary, Look Mom I Can Fly, in August. Earlier that month, the musician shared a sweet tribute to the Kylie Cosmetics CEO in honor of her birthday.

“Happy Bday Wifey everyday I watch u grow more into this amazing superhuman everyday is the best the day with u here,” he wrote alongside a series of pics of the duo on August 10. “May God continue shine on you. Happy f—-king Bday love ya !!!”

