Every Time Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Convinced Fans They Are Married

Are they or aren’t they? Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have sparked engagement — and marriage — speculation multiple times throughout their relationship.

The couple, who often refer to each other as “wifey” and hubby,” were first spotted together in April 2017. Less than a year later, Jenner gave birth to their daughter, Stormi.

Even Kim Kardashian claimed in December 2018 that she didn’t know if her younger sister was engaged or married. “You know, I literally need to ask her. That is going to be my next question in our group chat,” the KKW Beauty founder told Entertainment Tonight.

“I think we just all think that’s, like, you know, what they call each other, but I have no idea,” Kardashian continued, referring to their nicknames. “I’m just like you guys. I’ll find out. I don’t know if I’ll share the news with you guys, but I’ll have to ask myself.”

Scott, meanwhile, told Rolling Stone that same month that the pair will get married “soon.”

“I just gotta sturdy up — I gotta propose in a fire way,” the rapper added.

Scroll through for every time Jenner and Scott have dropped engagement and/or marriage hints: