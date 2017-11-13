Diamonds are forever! Kylie Jenner sparked engagement rumors when she shared a video of her stunning ring on Snapchat on Saturday, November 11.

The 20-year-old, who is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott, showed off the giant rock on her left ring finger while driving a Bentley to her sister Kim Kardashian’s baby shower. Social media users were quick to point out the presence of the flashy ring, but the star has not publicly addressed the rumors.

Us Weekly has reached out to Jenner’s rep for comment.

Kylie driving to Kim’s baby shower👶🏼 11/11/17 A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Nov 11, 2017 at 5:41pm PST

This isn’t the first time engagement rumors have swirled around the Lip Kit creator. In September 2016, she showed off a huge diamond ring that she received from her then-beau, Tyga. She later confirmed on Snapchat that it was simply a “promise ring.” She and the 27-year-old rapper split in April, not too long before she began dating Scott, 25.

Multiple sources confirmed to Us in late September that Jenner and Scott are expecting a baby girl, due in February 2018. Like the engagement rumors, she has yet to publicly speak out about her pregnancy. Days after Jenner’s baby news broke, Us exclusively revealed that her sister Khloé Kardashian is also pregnant with her first child, a boy, with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. She has stayed mum about her pregnancy, too.

Big sister Kim, on the other hand, is openly celebrating the upcoming arrival of her third bundle of joy. Us broke the news in July that she and husband Kanye West are expecting a baby girl via surrogate, joining their daughter, North, 4, and son, Saint, 23 months. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star celebrated with family and friends at a cherry blossom-themed baby shower on Saturday, November 11.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!