Could it be? Kylie Jenner may be dropping hints that she and boyfriend Travis Scott are engaged.

Jenner, 21, posted a cute picture of the couple looking cozy together on her Instagram Story on Monday, December 3, and added a diamond ring emoji on top of the image. The Kylie Cosmetics CEO didn’t add any other text or an explanation, so it’s up to fans to ask the question — is she trying to tell us she’s engaged?

Maybe, maybe not. It’s important to note that Jenner and Scott, 26, already call each other “hubby” and “wife,” so the emoji choice could very well be a reference to the nicknames.

“I have my wife here,” the rapper, whose real name is Jacques Webster, said during his concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Tuesday, November 27.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a photo of herself backstage at the same concert on Tuesday and wrote, “The look ya give when ur hubby is performing at madison square garden tonight.”

Jenner joined the musician on stage at his second NYC Astroworld show on Wednesday, November 28.

The beauty guru first sparked engagement rumors in November 2017 after she posted a video wearing a diamond ring on her left hand on Instagram.

The pair started dating in April 2017 and welcomed daughter Stormi, 9 months, in February.

“They are really good, normal parents,” a source close to the couple told Us Weekly in November. “Even though they have flashy lives themselves, they are trying to bring Stormi up to be as normal as possible.”

Jenner has always been extremely open about her desire to have kids and an insider told Us in October that she and Scott are “actively trying for another” baby.

