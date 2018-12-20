Wedding bells? Travis Scott opened up about his relationship with Kylie Jenner and admitted that the couple will likely be saying “I do” in the near future.

“We’ll get married soon,” Scott, 26, told Rolling Stone in an interview that was released on Thursday, December 20. “I just gotta sturdy up — I gotta propose in a fire way.”

The rapper explained that his romance with the 21-year-old reality star started off as a fling (they connected at Coachella in April 2017), but quickly became serious.

“We was just two kids, f—king around. Maybe, like, the first week, you don’t know if it’s real or a fling. Then the second week you’re like, ‘Whoa, I’m still talking to her, she’s responding, I’m responding. We ain’t run out of a thing to say,'” he recalled. “And it got to a point where I was like, ‘I need her with me to operate. She’s that one.’”

The couple weren’t necessarily planning to start a family so quickly after they started dating, but the “Butterfly Effect” musician said kids were “something we kind of talked about when we were getting busy.” As soon as he found out that Jenner was expecting their now-10-month-old daughter, Stormi, he knew it was “something special.”

“At first I was like, ‘Man, I need a son.’ When we found out it was a girl, I was like, ‘Huhhh.’ But after a while I was like, ‘Yo, this might be the illest thing that ever happened,'” Scott continued. “And when Stormi was born, I was like, ‘Life is fire, bro.'”

A source recently told Us Weekly that having more children is something that’s definitely on Jenner and Scott’s minds. “Kylie and Travis [Scott] are attached at the hip and want to expand their family,” the insider explained. “There is no question that they want to give Stormi a sibling and way sooner than people expect.”

The pair have sparked engagement rumors several times since they started dating. The Kylie Cosmetics CEO wore a diamond ring on her left hand in an Instagram video in November 2017, and she and Scott have referred to each other as “hubby” and “wifey” multiple times recently, which even caused Kim Kardashian to question their relationship status.

“You know, I literally need to ask her [if they’re engaged],” the 38-year-old told Entertainment Tonight on December 4. “That is going to be my next question in our group chat. I think we just all think that’s, like, you know, what they call each other, but I have no idea. I’m just like you guys. I’ll find out. I don’t know if I’ll share the news with you guys, but I’ll have to ask myself.”

