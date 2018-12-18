Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Want Another Baby ‘Sooner Than People Expect’

Is the Kardashian-Jenner family gaining another member sooner rather than later? According to a source, Kylie Jenner certainly hopes so.

“Kylie and Travis [Scott] are attached at the hip and want to expand their family,” the source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “There is no question that they want to give Stormi a sibling and way sooner than people expect.”

The source adds that Jenner’s “entire family loves them together and they support their relationship 100 percent.”

Jenner, 21, and Scott, 26, welcomed Stormi in February. The makeup mogul told fans via Instagram on Monday, December 17, that her daughter has made 2018 “the best” year.

The source also tells Us that the rapper, who recently extended his Astroworld World Tour, “moved around his performing schedule so he could be with the family more and they could continue to blossom even further.”

Jenner and Stormi have joined Scott on the road for multiple tour dates. The Life of Kylie star revealed last month that her beau makes sure their 10-month-old daughter has her own room backstage at every concert venue.

“So her dad gives Stormi, not me, Stormi, her own room at every venue,” Jenner said in a Youtube video titled, “Tour Vlog Part 2: Riding a Rollercoaster in Madison Square Garden,” shared on November 30. “So, this is your room girl.”

Jenner and Scott, who have referred to each other as “hubby” and “wife” on social media, fought back against rumors that the Grammy nominee was unfaithful earlier this month.

“I’m happy my relationship is strong because this is getting out of hand. The internet scares me sometimes for real,” Jenner wrote alongside a screenshot of YouTube video titled, “We Fooled the Internet w/ Fake Travis Cheating Photo.”

The pair made headlines again in December after Kanye West accused Scott of allowing Drake to trash him in his song “Sicko Mode.” Jenner later told fans that they family “talked” it out and everyone is “good.”

