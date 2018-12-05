Are they or aren’t they? Kim Kardashian responded to rumors that little sister Kylie Jenner is engaged to rapper Travis Scott, but she’s basically just as confused as the rest of the world.

“You know, I literally need to ask her. That is going to be my next question in our group chat,” Kardashian, 38, told Entertainment Tonight at the KKW Beauty and Fragrance pop-up shop in Costa Mesa, California, on Tuesday, December 4.

The Keeping Up With Kardashians star was also asked about the “hubby” and “wife” nicknames Jenner, 21, and Scott, 26, have for each other.

“I think we just all think that’s, like, you know, what they call each other, but I have no idea,” she explained. “I’m just like you guys. I’ll find out. I don’t know if I’ll share the news with you guys, but I’ll have to ask myself.”

Jenner and Scott, who are the parents of 10-month-old Stormi, sparked engagement speculation on Monday, December 3, after the Kylie Cosmetics mogul posted a cute picture of the couple looking cozy together on her Instagram Story and added a diamond ring emoji on top of the image. She didn’t give any sort of explanation along with the photo, so it was up to fans to decide if she was dropping a hint or not.

The timing of the post was interesting, especially considering the rapper called Jenner his “wife” in front of thousands of people during his concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Tuesday, November 27.

“I have my wife here,” he told fans in the audience at the time.

Meanwhile, the beauty guru — who wore a diamond ring in a November 2017 video — posted a picture of herself backstage at the same concert and wrote, “The look ya give when ur hubby is performing at madison square garden tonight.”

The “SICKO MODE” musician was forced to address the speculation on Monday after a fan posted an Instagram photo that showed a Scott look-alike getting cozy with a mystery woman on a balcony. “Trolls working hard today,” he wrote. “I don’t be on a balcony wit no thots. That s–t lame. Try again u trollsssss. Me and my wifey sturdy. Back to celebrateing [sic] !!!”

“Only got love for my wife,” he added in a second comment. “No time to be wasting. Try again.”

Scott later added on his Instagram Story: “Trolls always wanna create some fake s–t to destroy real love. GOING OVER BOARD TO MAKE S–T LOOK LIKE [IT’S] NOT IS EVIL. I hate acknowledging s–t. But quit try to take joy from s–t that’s good. I pray god blocks out all evil.”

