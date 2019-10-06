A coincidence, indeed. Kylie Jenner hit up the same club as her ex-boyfriend Tyga, days after her split with Travis Scott.

Jenner, 22, was spotted at Hyde Lounge in West Hollywood on Saturday, October 5, along with her sister Khloé Kardashian.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars were at the Los Angeles area venue at the same time as the 29-year-old “Girls Have Fun” rapper. E! News reported that Lamar Odom, Kardashian’s ex-husband, was also at the venue with his girlfriend, Sabrina Parr.

The exes’ sighting at the hotspot came after Jenner was spotted at the Sunset Marquis in L.A. on Tuesday, October 1, where Tyga was working in the recording studio. She later shut down rumors that she was hanging out with her former beau following her breakup with Scott, 28.

“The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is,” she tweeted on Thursday, October 3. “There was no ‘2am date with Tyga.’ You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at.”

In a follow-up tweet, Jenner commented on her relationship with the “Sicko Mode” rapper after their recent separation. “Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi,” she continued. “Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

On Tuesday, October 1, Us Weekly confirmed that Jenner and Scott had called it quits after two years together. They began their romance in April 2017, shortly after the Life of Kylie alum split from Tyga.

The makeup mogul welcomed daughter Stormi with Scott in February 2018. A source told Us that the pair will split custody of their 20-month-old child “50/50,” adding that it’s “not a point of contention.”

“It’s really whatever is best for Stormi. Travis knows what an incredible mom Kylie is and will make whatever situation work,” the insider continued. “Travis still has a lot of love for Kylie and respects her as a mom. He will be very involved in Stormi’s life.”

Scott, born Jacques Webster II, denied speculation that the demise of their relationship was due to infidelity. “These false stories about me cheating are just simply not true,” he wrote on his Instagram Story on Friday, October 4.

An insider close to the rapper echoed Scott’s sentiment, stating to Us: “Any rumors of cheating are totally and completely false and press should really report on facts rather than rumors and speculation.”

Despite their separation, sources told Us that the exes’ inner circle believe Jenner and Scott will reconcile.

“Everyone around them thinks they will get back together,” the insider explained. “Kylie is a bit of a homebody — she runs her business from home, has an office very close to her house and doesn’t really live too much outside of that space. And he’s a world-touring artist and in the studio and traveling.”

Scroll down below to see pics of Jenner at the same night club as Tyga.