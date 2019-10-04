



Girl time! Kylie Jenner had a playdate with her daughter, Stormi, and her nieces True, Dream and Chicago days after news broke of her split from Travis Scott.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 22, took to her Instagram on Friday, October 4, to post a video of the four toddlers at a playground. The clip showed Dream, 2, spinning a toy gear on the jungle gym as her three cousins watched and giggled behind her.

“These girls are getting so big i can’t handle it 😍 .. thank you God for them ♥️,” the Life of Kylie alum captioned the post.

Dream is the child of Rob Kardashian and his ex-fianceé, Blac Chyna. Khloé Kardashian shares True, 17 months, with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, while Chicago, 21 months, is the youngest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

Us Weekly reported on Tuesday, October 1, that the Kylie Skin CEO and the “Sicko Mode” rapper, 28, were taking a break from their relationship after more than two years together. Jenner confirmed the split with a series of tweets on Thursday, October 3.

“Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi !! our friendship and our daughter is priority,” she wrote.

The Lip Kit maven also addressed speculation that she reunited with her ex-boyfriend Tyga after she was photographed dropping off two of her friends at a hotel recording studio in Los Angeles, where Tyga was working.

“The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no ‘2am date with Tyga,’” she tweeted. “You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at.”

A source told Us on Wednesday, October 2, that this isn’t the first time the “Goosebumps” artist and the makeup mogul have split.

“Kylie and Travis have been on and off at various times throughout their relationship,” the insider said. “Kylie still loves Travis and this isn’t considered a full breakup to either of them.”

Jenner and Scott welcomed Stormi in February 2018. A second source told Us on Wednesday that the couple will have equal custody of their daughter amid their breakup.

“It will be 50/50, but it’s not a point of contention,” the insider said. “It’s really whatever is best for Stormi. Travis knows what an incredible mom Kylie is and will make whatever situation work.”

A third source added, “Travis still has a lot of love for Kylie and respects her as a mom. He will be very involved in Stormi’s life.”

