Lamar Odom Casually Sucks on Girlfriend Sabrina Parr’s Toes in Instagram Video





To each his own? Lamar Odom showed his love and affection for his girlfriend, Sabrina Parr, in an unusual way as he sucked on her toes in a new video.

In Parr’s Instagram Stories, the couple cozied up in the backseat of a moving vehicle. As the former NBA player conversed with the person driving them, the personal trainer put her foot in her beau’s face. Odom did not appear to be caught off guard by Parr’s move, as he then proceeded to casually suck on her toes.

“#MCM @LamarOdom,” Parr, 32, praised Odom, 39, in the clip’s caption, adding a red heart emoji.

Odom made his relationship with Parr Instagram official on August 3. At the time, he shared a picture of the businesswoman posing in workout gear, captioning the post with a Malcolm X quote.

“It’s just like when you’ve got some coffee that’s too black, which means it’s too strong, what do you do? You integrate it with cream … But if you pour too much cream in it, you won’t even know you ever had coffee,” the quote read. “It used to be hot, it becomes cool. It used to be strong, it becomes weak. It used to wake you up, now it puts you to sleep.”

He tagged Parr in the post, adding the hashtag “#BlackRoyalty.”

Odom and Parr addressed their relationship during a joint interview with Dish Nation on August 12. When the interviewer asked Parr why she chose to be with Odom despite his troubled past, she clarified that she “wasn’t attracted to the pain and the drama.”

“You have to meet people where they are,” she continued. “He was never in a position to be someone’s husband, you know? He was sick, he needed to heal, he needed to grieve. He experienced a lot of losses. And he never had time to go through that.”

Odom was previously married to Khloé Kardashian from 2009 to 2016. He revealed in his tell-all memoir, Darkness to Light, that cheating on the Good American designer was a “regular part” of their relationship.

“I had broken my vows with Khloé so many times it’s just impossible for me to remember them all,” he wrote. “I don’t know why Khloé stayed with me.”

