A book of bombshells. Lamar Odom did not hold anything back in his new memoir, Darkness to Light, which was released on Tuesday, May 28.

The former professional basketball player opened up about numerous topics — including his tumultuous romance with ex-wife Khloé Kardashian, his difficult childhood, his past overdoses and his addictions to drugs, alcohol and sex.

A source previously told Us Weekly that the NBA alum’s memoir would be incredibly revealing. “He’ll talk about [his and Khloé’s] relationship in the book, his regrets, the highs and the really lows,” the insider told Us on Tuesday, May 21, adding that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had not yet “read the book” at the time.

While the Revenge Body host has not seen the book’s contents, a second source revealed earlier this month that she and her famous family are “not worried” about it.

Kardashian and Odom wed in September 2009, and she filed for divorce four years later. After the Olympic bronze medalist almost died from a drug overdose in October 2015, however, the Strong Looks Better naked author withdrew the divorce paperwork so she could serve as his caretaker. The duo officially split in December 2016, seven months after she filed for divorce for a second time.

Odom has come a long way since he almost died in 2015, and wants to use the book to give fans an unfiltered look into his life. “His exclusive and revealing memoir recounts the highs and lows of fame and his struggle with his demons along the way to self-discovery and redemption,” a description for Darkness to Light reads on Amazon. “From the pain of his unraveled marriage to Khloé Kardashian to the harmful vices he used to cope — and the near-death experience that made him rethink everything about his life — this is Lamar as you have never before seen him.”

Keep scrolling to read the biggest revelations from Odom’s just-released memoir: