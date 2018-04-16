Taking time to reflect. Lamar Odom responded after Kanye West tweeted on Monday, April 16, about the athlete’s miraculous recovery following his 2015 hospitalization after an almost-fatal overdose.

Glad I could be there 4 u bro like u came thru 4 https://t.co/p3ZuCAIfv9 was a big stage 2 be on after everything I went thru but it was worth it @kanyewest https://t.co/Aj9VpuQBTZ — LAMAR ODOM (@RealLamarOdom) April 16, 2018

“Glad I could be there 4 u bro like u came thru 4 me. It was a big stage 2 be on after everything I went thru but it was worth it @kanyewest,” Odom — who was married to West’s sister-in-law Khloé Kardashian for four years before she filed for divorce in 2013 — tweeted on Monday.

The former Lakers player’s message comes shortly after West, 40, posted a tweet looking back on a 2016 appearance at Madison Square Garden, where Odom, 38, walked on stage with him after recovering from an overdose that left him in a coma. “My favorite moment of walking into MSG to play Saint Pablo,” the rapper captioned a photo of himself and the Khloé & Lamar alum. “I used to go to the hospital and play Lamar the album when he was learning to walk and talk again. Then we walked into the arena together.”

The Kardashian family rallied around Khloé’s ex amid his health battle. Kim Kardashian spoke on Keeping Up With the Kardashians about the time her husband spent with Odom while he recovered: “Kanye really felt we can cure him through music, like we can get him to talk. He would go to the hospital and he would rap and sing, and I think Lamar started to get his function back and started to talk once he started to listen to a lot of music.”

More recently, a source told Us Weekly the NBA star, whose marriage to Khloé was marred by drug issues and his infidelity, would be willing to try his relationship with his ex-wife again, after allegations surfaced that her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, cheated on her while she was pregnant with their daughter, True. “Lamar would absolutely get back together with Khloé and realizes he wasn’t the best person he could be while they were together,” the source said.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!