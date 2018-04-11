Lamar Odom ‘Would Absolutely Get Back Together’ With Khloe Kardashian

Coming to the rescue? Lamar Odom is worried about his ex-wife Khloé Kardashian after videos and photos of her boyfriend Tristan Thompson cheating surfaced on Tuesday, April 10.

A source close to the former NBA star, 38, told Us Weekly that he is “very concerned to read the reports that Tristan has cheated on Khloé,” and that he would be willing to rekindle his relationship with the E! personality. “Lamar would absolutely get back together with Khloé, and realizes he wasn’t the best person he could be while they were together,” the source told Us.

The insider also said that Odom wants to reach out to the Revenge Body host, 33, but doesn’t want to interfere since she is close to giving birth to her first child with Thompson. “It’s incredibly upsetting for Lamar, and he wants to call her but doesn’t have a phone number for Khloé,” the source continued. “He could call Kris, but doesn’t want to intrude because she is about to give birth.”

As previously reported, various outlets published photos and videos on Tuesday of the Cleveland Cavaliers star, 27, kissing and get physical with multiple women during his relationship with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. A source told Us on Tuesday that the Kardashian-Jenner clan had their concerns about the Good American founder dating another athlete.

“After the living hell that Khloé had to deal with while married to Lamar with the constant cheating, her sisters had wanted her to date a non-athlete,” the source said, referring to Odom cheating on her throughout their marriage. “Tristan is the young hot star of one of the hottest teams in the NBA.”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in September 2017 that Kardashian and Thompson are expecting their first child together. The Strong Looks Better Naked author confirmed the news on December 2017 via Instagram.

