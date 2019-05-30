It was pretty much love at first sight when Khloé Kardashian met former NBA player Lamar Odom. The pair tied the knot in September 2009, after just month of dating, in a romantic ceremony that was featured on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

For the next four years, the twosome were in wedded bliss, getting matching tattoos, buying a home and trying for babies — a journey that was documented on their hit E! reality series, Khloé & Lamar.

Their fairytale romance unraveled in late 2013, however, when Odom fell into a vicious cycle of addiction that would ultimately end with the athlete coming close to death after overdosing at a legal brothel in Nevada.

The couple split in 2013 ahead of Odom’s hospitalization, but Kardashian called off their divorce in late 2015, choosing instead to focus on her former partner’s health.

By May 2016, he had recovered, and the fashion guru filed for divorce once more — finalizing it seven months later in December.

They went for a period of time without speaking, but after a new tell-all book from Odom and multiple cheating scandals on the part of Kardashian’s new beau, Tristan Thompson, the pair are back in touch. (Kardashian shares daughter True with Thompson.)

“She sent me a text yesterday,” Odom said of his ex-wife on a May 29 episode of the Jenny McCarthy Show, noting that it was “friendly.”

Scroll through for the pair’s ups and downs through the years.