Lamar Odom Announces New Documentary 'Sex, Drugs and Kardashians'

Blast from the past. Lamar Odom announced his new documentary will explore how his marriage to Khloé Kardashian ended.

The former NBA star, 43, posted a promotional image via Instagram on Monday, December 19. “Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians. Airing Jan 2, 2023 on FOX | next day on @hulu!! Presented by TMZ,” he captioned the photo.

The Sex, Drugs & Kardashians poster features part of Odom’s face with an image of the Good American founder, 38, to the side. They both appear to be behind broken glass.

Per a synopsis released by Fox, “The all-new revealing special, TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians, takes viewers on a deep dive of Lamar Odom’s troubled marriage to Khloé Kardashian, which was as memorable as his incredible basketball career. Lamar talks exclusively to TMZ, opening up like never before about his sex addiction and drug use and how it torpedoed his marriage to the love of his life and turned him into a shell of his former self. The good news…true to form Lamar has rebounded in a spectacular way.”

Odom and Kardashian were married from September 2009 to December 2016 due to his substance abuse issues. The Revenge Body host filed for divorce in December 2013, but the New York native was hospitalized after a 2015 drug overdose amid the legal proceedings. The reality star withdrew the divorce so she could make medical decisions on her ex’s behalf, and they finalized their split after his recovery in 2016.

Earlier this year, the former Los Angeles Lakers player exclusively told Us Weekly that he’s “fond” of the way his ex-wife cared for him during his medical emergency.

“When I came out of the coma, she took care of me,” he recalled in February. “I’m talking about a woman that wiped my backside when I couldn’t do it myself. So, I’m fond of her for that. She had a lot of dignity and pride as well as I did.”

He later revealed that he keeps up with his ex on Hulu’s The Kardashians, which he called a “guilty pleasure.” However, he said it was difficult to see his ex-wife in pain as Tristan Thompson‘s cheating drama and paternity scandal played out on the show. Thompson, 31, and Kardashian share daughter True, 4, and a son, 4 months.

“It was hard for me to watch that,” Odom told E! News in September. “It’s always going to be hard for me to watch someone I love so much sad like that.”

The Odom Cannabis founder has been open about his remaining feelings for Kardashian. In a since-deleted Facebook post in October, He captioned share a photo of himself and the reality star, “Missing my best friend. #memories for life.”

When commenters criticized the basketball player for not getting over his ex, Odom clapped back. “I’m human just like everyone else. … Didn’t know we not allowed to miss someone regardless if mistakes were made,” he wrote. “But I get it I let people down and I will pay for it forever and that’s ok too. Goodnight Facebook Family.”

For her part, Kardashian opened up about where she stands with her ex-husband during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special in June 2021.

“We’re not in touch, but I honestly wish him nothing but the best and good health. I think we’re all really rooting for him and just want the best for him,” she told host Andy Cohen at the time. “I loved that chapter in my life. Regardless of how dark and crazy that might sound, it was still just a very significant part of my life and my story, and I wouldn’t change it. It sounds crazy, but it was meant to happen and it happened.”