What could have been? In the wake of Khloé Kardashian‘s dramatic reveal that she’s expecting a second child with Tristan Thompson, her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, came forward with an unusual offer.

“Oh, [Tristan] got caught cheating again? And they’re gonna have another baby?” the former NBA player, 42, told Page Six on Tuesday, July 26, when asked about the Good American founder, 38. “She could have hollered at me for that.”

Earlier this month, the Kardashians star confirmed that she and the Canada native, 31, are having a second baby together via surrogate. The former couple, who dated off and on from 2016 to 2021, already share 4-year-old daughter True. Thompson also shares son Prince, 5, with Jordan Craig.

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” a rep for the Hulu personality told Us Weekly on July 13. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.”

One month after the baby boy was conceived, Thompson welcomed his third child, son Theo, with Maralee Nichols. The former Cleveland Cavaliers player was being sued for child support by Nichols, 31, who alleged in court docs that the duo conceived Theo, now 7 months, in March 2021. At the time, Thompson was still in a relationship with the former Kocktails With Khloé host.

During the season 1 finale of The Kardashians in June, the Strong Looks Better Naked author claimed that she found out about Thompson’s infidelity and the paternity suit when the public did.

“I find out what Tristan is doing with the rest of the world. A courtesy would be not doing it. But fine, if you do it, you are not even going to give me a f–king heads up before the rest of the world?” she said in the episode. “It is just an additional slap in my face. It is humiliating. I am embarrassed.”

The Revenge Body alum was previously married to Odom from September 2009 to December 2016. Kardashian filed for divorce in December 2013, but while the split was being finalized, the New York native was hospitalized after a 2015 overdose. The reality star withdrew the divorce so she could make medical decisions on her ex’s behalf, and they finalized their split after his recovery.

Earlier this year, the former Los Angeles Lakers player told Us that he’s “fond” of the way his ex-wife cared for him during his medical emergency.

“When I came out of the coma, she took care of me,” he recalled in February. “I’m talking about a woman that wiped my backside when I couldn’t do it myself. So, I’m fond of her for that. She had a lot of dignity and pride as well as I did.”

