Getting involved — again? Lamar Odom spoke out after Tristan Thompson confirmed he fathered a child with another woman, and it’s safe to say Khloé Kardashian’s ex-husband is on her side.

“I truly wish nothing but the best for her and I’m hoping we can reconnect and talk one day as friends,” a comment from the 42-year-old former Los Angeles Lakers star’s official Facebook page on a news story about Thompson, 30, reads. “She is a good person and deserves the world.”

Thompson was named in a lawsuit filed by Maralee Nichols, who claimed they conceived her baby boy in March 2021, during the summer. Odom’s remark comes hours after the Sacramento Kings center announced the results of his paternity test were in.

“I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son,” Thompson wrote on Monday, January 3, via Instagram Stories.

He went on to apologize to Kardashian, 37, with whom he shares 3-year-old daughter True. Thompson was still seeing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum when he had an affair with Nichols. (The former couple called it quits for good in June after dating on and off since 2016.)

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years,” Thompson wrote. “My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

According to Nichols, Thompson told her that “he was single and coparenting” when they met at a party at his Encino, California, home in 2020.

“I would never have gotten involved with Tristan if I thought he was in a relationship,” she said in a December 2021 statement, claiming he said he was “not having a sexual relationship with anyone else.”

Kardashian, for her part, has yet to react to Thompson’s paternity test results. A source previously told Us Weekly that he informed her of the affair before the news went public last month.

Prior to her relationship with Thompson, the Good American cofounder was married to Odom. While the pair split in 2013 after four years of marriage, their divorce wasn’t finalized until 2016 as Kardashian temporarily withdrew her petition to care for the ex-athlete following his 2015 overdose.

There’s been no love lost between Kardashian’s exes in the past. In July 2021, Thompson brought up Odom’s past with substance abuse after the Khloé and Lamar alum left a flirty comment on the Revenge Body host’s Instagram.

“@lamarodom God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results,” he wrote.

After sharing a meme about the situation, Odom spoke out on “The Megan Pormer Show,” noting, “He don’t really know me, so that could have really turned ugly. … He’s a Black man [and] he’s in the NBA, so we’re fraternity brothers at the end of the day. I’ll just leave it there.”