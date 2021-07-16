Not backing down! Tristan Thompson and Lamar Odom found themselves in an online battle after they both tried to praise their mutual ex Khloé Kardashian.

After the TV personality shared a photo of herself in a bikini under an outdoor shower in July 2021, Odom and Thompson both left various flirty comments that included heart emojis. The Boston Celtics player later returned to the comments section to leave a threat referring to Odom’s overdose in 2015.

A few days later, the former Laker discussed his decision to not escalate the situation any further.

“He made a mistake by saying it,” Odom shared during an appearance on “The Megan Pormer Show” at the time. “I’m not going to say he’s stupid, but he don’t know me. I mean, if I got rattled or bothered by the words that someone said about me; my armor’s built up to deflect that. I wish him the best.”

Kardashian and Odom were married from 2009 until 2013. The Good American cofounder temporarily withdrew her divorce petition after the retired athlete suffered a near-fatal overdose in October 2015. They were officially divorced in December 2016.

During the June 2021 Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special, the Strong Looks Better Naked author revealed where she stands with her ex-husband.

“We’re not in touch, but I honestly wish him nothing but the best and good health,” she told host Andy Cohen at the time. “I think we’re all really rooting for him and just want the best for him.”

Kardashian confirmed that she didn’t regret getting married to Odom.

“I loved that chapter in my life. Regardless of how dark and crazy that might sound, it was still just a very significant part of my life and my story, and I wouldn’t change it,” she noted. “It sounds crazy, but it was meant to happen and it happened.”

Following her split from Odom, Kardashian moved on with Thompson in September 2016. The pair welcomed their first child together, True, in April 2018. They broke up one year later when the athlete cheated with Kylie Jenner‘s friend at the time, Jordyn Woods. Thompson had previously been unfaithful during the reality star’s pregnancy.

Us Weekly confirmed that Kardashian and Thompson were back together in August 2020 after they quarantined together during the coronavirus pandemic. However, the twosome called it quits again nearly one year later.

“They broke up a few weeks ago. They remain amicable toward each other and will continue to coparent [their daughter],” a source revealed to Us in June 2021.

Thompson, for his part, continued to support his ex on social media with flirty comments and sweet posts.

“Happy birthday @khloekardashian. Thank you for being not just an amazing partner, mommy and best friend but also being the kindest, caring and most loving human being I’ve ever met,” the basketball player wrote via Instagram in June 2021. “Your love and spirit is contagious to all who’ve met you. Thank you for always being there for me and putting our family first. I love you so much. Have an amazing day. ❤️❤️.”

