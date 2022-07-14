True’s getting another sibling! Khloé Kardashian is overjoyed that she’s expecting baby No. 2 via surrogate.

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” a rep for the 38-year-old Hulu personality told Us Weekly on Wednesday, July 13. “Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”

Ahead of her second child’s arrival, Good American founder welcomed daughter True with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson in April 2018.

“She dresses way better than I do and she looks just like her dad, but she acts I think just like me,” Kardashian previously told Us in July 2019 of her eldest child, now 4. “She’s crazy, basically. She’s just silly and she’s not shy. How I was as a kid is very much how True is.”

The Strong Looks Better Naked author and the Canada native, 31, dated on and off between 2016 and 2021. Days before the reality TV star gave birth to True, the basketball player was accused of cheating with multiple women but the twosome weathered the scandal and stayed together. Thompson and Kardashian split for the first time after he kissed Kylie Jenner’s former friend Jordyn Woods.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and the Chicago Bulls athlete maintained an amicable coparenting relationship before they eventually reconciled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Amid Kardashian and Thompson’s reunion, the pair had been candid about their desire to expand their family and welcome a second child via surrogate.

“[My doctor] said that I would be, like, a high-risk carrier for a pregnancy,” she said during a March 2021 episode of KUWTK. “I’m not gonna get into specifics on camera, but they said it’s an 80 percent chance I’ll miscarry. I almost miscarried with True at the beginning. But I didn’t know that was a lingering thing. … She said she would feel terrible putting [an embryo] in without warning me that most likely I wouldn’t be able to carry.”

Us confirmed they split for good in June 2021, months before news broke that Thompson had welcomed his third child, Theo, with Maralee Nichols. The former Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player was being sued for child support by Nichols, 31, who alleged that he is the father of her son, now 7 months. According to the court documents, the fitness influencer claimed that she hooked up with Thompson on his birthday that March. While Nichols asserted that the NBA star told her that he was single, he had yet to break up with Kardashian.

“Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions,” Thompson — who also shares son Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig — wrote via Instagram Story in January. “Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

He continued at the time: “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

The paternity scandal was captured during the Kardashian family’s Hulu docuseries, The Kardashians, which aired last month.

“I find out what Tristan is doing with the rest of the world. A courtesy would be not doing it,” the former Revenge Body host — who has since been linked to a private equity investor — said during a June episode. “But fine, if you do it, you are not even going to give me a f–king heads-up before the rest of the world?” she mentioned. “It is just an additional slap in my face. It is humiliating. I am embarrassed. I would prefer to be alone than to be around people.”

She added: “I am replaying every event, every grand gesture, every trip [and] every date. All of that was a lie. How were you able to not saying something? I feel just not really in my own body. These things are just happening and I am going through the motions. But when things happen to you a couple of times, you become immune to them. Which is really sad.”

