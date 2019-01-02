A true gift! While Kim Kardashian has repeatedly expressed gratitude for the woman who carried her third child, the reality star has also admitted that the surrogacy process was harder than she expected it to be.

Kardashian and husband Kanye West are parents of daughter North, son Saint and daughter Chicago, who was born via surrogate in January 2018. After KKW Beauty founder suffered from placenta accreta during her first two pregnancies, the couple opted to hire a gestational carrier to expand their family.

Us Weekly revealed in January 2019 that Kardashian and West hired a second surrogate to carry their fourth child, a baby boy.

Scroll through to revisit everything Kardashian has said about surrogacy: