Closing the chapter. Kim Kardashian is legally single one year after filing for divorce from Kanye West, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

The KKW Beauty founder, 41, will no longer be known as Kim Kardashian West after being granted a name change on Wednesday, March 2.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s request to end her marriage to West, 44, was approved by a Los Angeles judge during a virtual court hearing on Wednesday.

West was not in attendance for the hearing, but his attorney was present and did not object to Kardashian restoring her maiden name or being declared single, TMZ reports. His lawyer outlined three conditions to the single status on behalf of his client, including the the right to get reimbursed money that is supposed to be divided up between the exes in case either party dies. The condition was granted by the judge.

The Yeezy designer’s other two request, however, were rejected, including his request to make sure Kardashian is unable to transfer any assets she has in a trust. West also asked that if the reality star remarries, she must waive her “marital privilege,” meaning a new spouse would not have to testify about communications he had with her. The judge also rejected that request.

The Selfish author — who shares North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, with the “Jesus Walks” rapper — filed paperwork with the courts in December 2021 asking to be legally single and restore her maiden name.

The request came 10 months after Kardashian filed for divorce from West after nearly seven years of marriage.

Last month, the Skims founder called out the “Gold Digger” rapper for his lack of action amid their ongoing divorce battle after he slammed Kardashian’s parenting approach when she let their daughter North post videos on TikTok.

“I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably,” the TV personality, who has been dating Pete Davidson since November 2021, wrote via Instagram in February.

Kardashian submitted another set of divorce documents later that month, once again asking to be declared legally single. According to court documents obtained by Us at the time, the mother of four hoped the new request would help West “accept that our marital relationship is over.”

Us confirmed on Tuesday, March 1, that West fired his previous divorce attorney and hired someone new to represent him.

Despite pushing back against the divorce plans for a year, the Stem Play cocreator told Hollywood Unlocked on Tuesday that he asked his team to “expedite the dissolution of my marriage to Kim so I can put my entire attention into our beautiful children.”

