Kanye West Objects to Kim Kardashian's Divorce Petition Amid Pete Drama

Not so fast. Kanye West objected to Kim Kardashian‘s request to be declared single, hoping to put the motion on hold until other issues in their divorce are handled.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly on Friday, February 18, West, 44, responded to Kardashian’s petition with concerns about their custody and property agreements that have yet to be handled. The Yeezy designer’s lawyer presented three conditions under which his client would support the reality star, 41, being declared single.

Per the docs, West is requesting that Kardashian “will not transfer assets out of any trust” that they created together. The Atlanta native also requested that his estranged wife waive “marital privileges” until a custody decision has been made. This would mean any communication between the former couple could be included in court records. The request also asked that marital privilege be waived for any new spouse before tying the knot.

West further seeks a third stipulation and argued for the “right of reimbursement” to remain intact in the event that either the KKW Beauty owner or the musician dies before a final property judgment is made.

According to West’s attorney, Kardashian has rejected the conditions ahead of the pair’s upcoming March hearing.

The Skims founder filed for divorce in February 2021 after almost seven years of marriage. In her initial paperwork, Kardashian asked the judge to enforce the prenup that the pair signed before their May 2014 nuptials.

After the beauty mogul moved on with Pete Davidson later that year, West claimed to have never received any divorce documents.

“SNL making my wife say ‘I divorced him’ on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off, and I never have seen the papers. We’re not even divorced,” he said during an appearance on Revolt’s “Drink Champs” podcast in November 2021, referring to Kardashian’s monologue on Saturday Night Live one month prior. “So how we — because [it’s] no joke to me, my kids want their parents to stay together. I want their parents — I want us to be together.”

One month later, the California native filed a petition requesting to be declared legally single and to restore her own last name.

“The parties’ marriage has irremediably broken down. [Kardashian] no longer desires to be married to [West],” the December 2021 documents stated, noting that there was “no possibility of saving” the marriage. “There is no question that the marriage of the parties is no longer viable. [Kardashian] has no desire to reconcile with [West] and wants their marriage terminated.”

The Selfish author, who shares children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, with West, recently opened up about her decision to separate from the record producer.

“For so long, I did what made other people happy. And I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy,” she shared in her March 2022 Vogue cover story. “And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s OK to choose you.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s interview was published as West’s pleas to reconcile grew more frequent — and before he slammed Davidson, 28, in several since-deleted social media posts. The E! personality told Vogue that she’s still her ex’s “biggest cheerleader,” and a source exclusively informed Us of how the pair intend to coparent amid the drama.

“She wanted nothing more than to coparent amicably and still hopes that can happen eventually,” the insider told Us earlier this month, noting that Kardashian is “trying to keep the peace and create security for her and her kids.”

Us Weekly reached out to Kardashian and West’s reps for comment.

