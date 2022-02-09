The kids come first. Kim Kardashian is focused on her four children with Kanye West following his recent social media rants about their divorce.

“She wanted nothing more than to coparent amicably and still hopes that can happen eventually,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly, referring to the pair’s daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2.

The 41-year-old reality star is “trying to keep the peace and create security for her and her kids,” the insider adds.

The former couple tied the knot in May 2014. Nearly seven years later, Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021. The 44-year-old Grammy winner was vocal about not wanting to let go of his relationship with the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star before he began dating Julia Fox. (Kardashian, meanwhile, moved on with Pete Davidson in late 2021.)

“Kanye is putting divorce matters to the back burner,” a source exclusively told Us earlier this month. “He didn’t choose divorce and isn’t liking that Kim is basically ‘winning’ so far when it comes to the kids [and] the home.”

West’s declarations about his divorce reached a new level on Friday, February 4, when he publicly slammed Kardashian for allowing their eldest child, North, to post videos on TikTok without his permission — an issue he’s discussed in the past.

The diss prompted the California native to release a statement of her own on Friday, claiming, “Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create.”

The Skims founder shared her feelings via her Instagram Story, adding, “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

Kardashian referred to herself as the “parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children,” explaining that she is “doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness.”

West continued the back and forth via his Instagram, writing, “What do you mean by main provider? America saw you try to kidnap my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address,” referencing their daughter Chicago’s January party, which he previously claimed was kept secret from him.

The Georgia-born rapper proceeded to accuse his estranged wife of conspiring against him once he did show up to the bash.

“You put security on me inside of the house to play with my son then accused me of stealing I had to take a drug test after Chicago’s party ‘cause you accused me of being on drugs Tracy Romulus stop manipulating Kim to be this way,” he wrote on Friday.

All of the Yeezy designer’s social media messages — including one in which he claimed that Kardashian is “stopping” him from bringing their kids to visit his hometown — have since been deleted.

Amid the drama, the Selfish author’s mom, Kris Jenner, has found herself as “the peacemaker,” a separate source told Us last month, adding that the 66-year-old momager is “really the only one who still has a relationship with Kanye.”

