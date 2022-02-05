A family that sticks together. Amid Kim Kardashian’s ongoing divorce drama with estranged husband Kanye West, her family has her back.

“The other Kardashians are [supporting Kim] — they’re all there for each other,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, noting that momager Kris Jenner has made the biggest effort to remain cordial with her 41-year-old daughter’s estranged spouse.

“Kris is really the only one who still has a relationship with Kanye,” the insider adds. “She always has and she’s the peacemaker when no one else will speak to him.”

The Skims mogul and the Yeezy designer, 44, made headlines on Friday, February 4, after exchanging a series of back-and-forth barbs about one another’s parenting styles amid their ongoing divorce.

“SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL?” the Illinois native wrote via Instagram on Friday, referencing 8-year-old daughter North’s social media account. (North and Kardashian launched a joint account late last year.)

The Selfish author slammed the musician’s claims via her own Instagram message: “Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create. As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness.”

She continued in her post: “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

The KKW Beauty entrepreneur — who shares North, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, with West — concluded that she “wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive coparenting relationship.”

The “Off the Grid” rapper, who has been linked to Julia Fox since New Year’s Eve — later refuted the Dancing With the Stars alum’s claims via a second social media upload.

“What do you mean by main provider? America saw you try to kid nap my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address,” West wrote via Instagram on Friday, seemingly mentioning his previous allegations that he had been barred from attending Chicago’s birthday party last month. “You put security on me inside of the house to play with my son then accused me of stealing I had to take a drug test after Chicago’s party cause you accused me of being on drugs Tracy Romulus stop manipulating Kim to be this way.”

The former couple tied the knot in May 2014 before Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021. However, West has continually alleged that he has not received any paperwork from his estranged wife — who moved on with Pete Davidson in October 2021— regarding the termination of their marriage. Amid the twosome’s separation, West previously noted his intentions to coparent their four children.

“My solace comes from seeing my kids and getting a solid schedule,” he told Jason Lee during a January “Hollywood Unlocked” interview. “That’s why I even got the house [next door to Kim]. … There’s nothing with my career, whether it’s rap [or designing], none of that is going to keep me from my children. Don’t play with me and don’t play with my children. Ain’t no security going to get between me and my children.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

