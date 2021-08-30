A sudden change. Kanye West has switched gears, and the dramatic change has left Kim Kardashian‘s head spinning amid their divorce, an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Kim is deeply conflicted about what her future and the kids will be without Kanye,” the insider reveals to Us.

The KKW Beauty founder, 40, filed for divorce in February after nearly seven years of marriage. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stated in the final season of her reality show that she and the rapper, 44, had “just a general difference of opinions on a few things” after putting in a lot of effort to make the marriage work.

However, the source tells Us that the “Donda” performer didn’t realize “how unhappy and lonely Kim was” until Kardashian — with whom he shares children North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 — filed the paperwork to make their split official.

That was when the father of four changed his behavior. “These past few months have made Kim’s decision to end the marriage even more difficult because Kanye has been very present in the relationship,” the insider explains.

The two still “have a lot of issues to hammer out,” and they’re not back together at this point.

“Kim isn’t calling the divorce off, not yet anyway,” the insider adds.

According to legal documents obtained by Us, the divorce case is still open, but no movement has been made been since April 9.

The pair started dating in 2012, and they’re still supporting each other in the midst of their breakup. West shocked fans when he brought his estranged wife out in a wedding dress at his Donda listening party in Chicago on Thursday, August 26, as they subsequently recreated their May 2014 nuptials.

“He was smiling so hard you could feel his energy radiate as he was looking at her,” an eyewitness told Us exclusively after the event. “If you watch the video from the [event], you will see he said, ‘You look pretty.’”

Another insider explained that the Skims founder wants to support West regardless of their romantic relationship. “If other people think it’s strange, it’s OK, because Kim doesn’t,” the source noted. “She thinks it’s cool, great for his art and their relationship and loves to show her kids how much she supports him.”

The public performance was vastly different from West’s ill-fated presidential campaign. In July 2020, he revealed at a chaotic campaign rally that he and Kardashian considered aborting their eldest child, North, and the “Gold Digger” rapper went on a Twitter rant where he claimed his spouse attempted to “lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday.”

Kim filed for divorce seven months later, though she made it clear that it was a difficult decision.

“I just honestly can’t do this anymore,” she said in an episode of KUWTK that aired in June. “Why am I still in this place where I’m stuck for years? Like, he goes and moves to a different state every year. I have to be, like, together so I can raise the kids. He’s an amazing dad, he’s done an amazing job. I just think he deserves someone who will support his every move and go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming. I can’t do that. … I feel like a f–king failure. It’s my third f–king marriage. Yeah, I feel like a f–king loser. But I can’t even think about that. I want to be happy.”

Reporting by Travis Cronin