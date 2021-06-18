Being transparent? Kim Kardashian has kept the details of her divorce from estranged husband Kanye West relatively private since they split in February, but she opened up during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion.

Host Andy Cohen pressed the reality star, 40, about her reasons for calling it quits with the rapper, 44, during part 1 of the special, which aired on Thursday, June 17. She initially retorted that she would not reveal the cause of the breakup on TV, but she eventually shared new information with fans, including where the estranged couple stand now.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February after six years of marriage. Us Weekly exclusively reported in January that she was “done” with their relationship.

“They have both been living separate lives for many months now. Kim and Kanye haven’t been on the same page for a while now,” a source told Us at the time, adding that their “world views no longer line up.”

Kardashian broke her silence on the divorce during the June 3 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “I just think he deserves someone who will support his every move and go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming. I can’t do that,” she explained. “He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything, and I can’t. I feel like a f–king failure. It’s my third f–king marriage. Yeah, I feel like a f–king loser. But I can’t even think about that. I want to be happy.”

The KKW Beauty founder elaborated on her decision during the June 10 series finale. “I just feel like I’ve worked so hard in life to achieve everything that I’ve wanted to, and I’ve lived up to my expectations and achieved 10 times more than I even thought was humanly possible, but I don’t have a life to share that with,” she noted, divulging that she and West got along better when they were living in separate states. “Like, I do — obviously my kids and everything — but am I just going to sit here and think, ‘OK, my kids fulfill me and I’m good?’”

While Kardashian revealed during the reunion that she is open to pursuing a romance with a non-celebrity, West has already moved on with Irina Shayk. “Kanye and Irina [are] dating,” an insider told Us earlier this month. “They’ve been quietly seeing each other for a couple months.”

The TV personality is “genuinely happy for him and wants him to move on,” according to a source. “She thinks Irina is a great fit for him.”

Scroll through the gallery below to read everything Kardashian said about West during the reunion.