Kim Kardashian May Be Toning Down Her Sexy Look Sooner Than Expected





Kim Kardashian is known for her showing off her curvy figure in form-fitting dresses and nearly naked designs, but that all may be changing sooner than we expected.

When the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star appeared in on The Real that dropped Monday, November 5, she revealed that she’s willing to make compromises with Kanye West when it comes to how she dresses.

“I actually agree with it, but I’m always going to be me,” she told the hosts. “We were having this conversation of just, what is too much? And I am a mother of four and I am going to be 40 next year. When is it time to stop?”

This comment is of course in reference to a recent episode of the reality series where her husband called her 2019 Met Gala dress “too sexy.”

“I just made this transition from being a rapper, looking at all these girls, looking at my wife, like, ‘Oh, my girl needs to be like the other girls, showing her body off,’” he said in a clip. “I didn’t realize that that was affecting my soul and my spirit as someone that’s married and loved, and the father of now, what — about to be four kids?”

Then he continued, “A corset is like a form of underwear. It’s hot. It’s like, it’s hot for who, though?”

Though she didn’t agree with him in the moment, coming back at him with comments about how he was the one who built her confidence to show off her body, during Monday’s interview she seemed to understand where he was coming from a bit more.

“He is my husband so I obviously want to honor him and what he’s feeling and he’s been going through this life change,” she said. “It’s mostly about the kids. The kids are getting older and he’s very conscious about what we have in the house. We got rid of TV in the kids’ rooms and removed makeup from North’s room.”

After all, she sees how important it is to compromise to make a marriage work. “We had that discussion and that fight, and at the end of the day, that’s what marriage is,” she said. “I take a little bit of him and I respect what he’s saying and I totally compromise.”