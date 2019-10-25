



Kanye West has finally responded to criticism about the comments he made about Kim Kardashian’s 2019 Met Gala dress.

For a little refresh: on October 13’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians the rapper told his wife that he didn’t like her custom-made Thierry Mugler ensemble because it made her look “too sexy.”

“I just made this transition from being a rapper, looking at all these girls, looking at my wife, like, ‘Oh, my girl needs to be like the other girls, showing her body off. I didn’t realize that that was affecting my soul and my spirit as someone that’s married and loved, and the father of now, what — about to be four kids,” he said in the clip. “A corset is like a form of underwear. It’s hot. It’s like, it’s hot for who, though?”

When the 42-year-old sat down with Beats 1’s Zane Lowe on Apple Music for a long interview, he talked about these comments, defending what he said.

“There are other married men that I know are happy to hear me say that,” he said. “Social media prompts women, in particular, to put out content that they wouldn’t in the past. When I was younger and I wanted to see something like that I had to pay someone who was older… Now I have friends who have kids in high school and it’s readily available.”

However, not all people were happy to hear Kanye say that. Tyler Cameron criticized him on Twitter after the KUWTK clip made the rounds. “What not to do,” he wrote in a Tweet on Tuesday, October 15. “You should want your significant other to be sexy and feel sexy. Ye lost his confidence. Fellas if you can’t stand the heat get out the kitchen. Encourage your significant other to be all they can be. Not hold them back.”

When talking to Us at the Hudson River Park Annual Gala on Thursday, October 17, the former Bachelorette contestant stood by his Tweet, saying it wasn’t even a Kanye and Kim thing, it was more about a male and female interaction. “Women should be sexy,” he said. “Especially moms — moms should be sexy too!”