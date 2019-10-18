Tyler Cameron stands by his criticism of Kanye West after the rapper expressed his disapproval of Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala look.

“Women should be sexy! Especially moms — moms should be sexy too!” the 26-year-old former Bachelorette contestant told Us Weekly exclusively at the Hudson River Park Annual Gala on Thursday, October 17. “I’m not even looking at it as a Kanye-Kim thing, I’m looking at it as a man and a woman thing. I don’t even care about Kanye and Kim and what their interaction is. There’s like a lesson to be taught as a man and a woman.”

Cameron went on to say that he doesn’t “care” if “Kanye wants to tweet at [him] or whatever.”

The general contractor concluded: “It’s how I see that whole scenario and my beliefs behind it.”

West, 42, made headlines after the Sunday, October 13, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians aired.

“A corset is like a form of underwear,” the Grammy winner said to his his wife during her fitting for the 2019 Met Gala. “It’s hot. It’s like, it’s hot for who, though?”

Kardashian, 38, dismissed her husband’s comments.

“You built me up to be a sexy person and have confidence! Just because you’re on a journey and you’re in a transformation doesn’t mean I’m in the same spot with you,” the KKW Beauty CEO fired back before West stormed out of the room.

The couple ultimately made up and attended fashion’s biggest night together days before they welcomed their fourth child, Psalm, in May. The couple, who wed in 2014, are also parents of North, 6, Saint, 3, and Chicago, 21 months.

Cameron, for his part, originally weighed in on Tuesday, October 15, via Twitter.

“What not to do… You should want your significant other to be sexy and feel sexy. Ye lost his confidence,” he tweeted. “Fellas if you can’t stand the heat get out the kitchen. Encourage your significant other to be all they can be. Not hold them back.”

