Kimye is in the building! Kim Kardashian turned heads as she arrived at the 2019 Met Gala with her husband, Kanye West, in New York City on Monday, May 6.

Kardashian, 38, described her look to E! News as a “California girl straight out the ocean” on Monday. Before she walked the carpet, the reality TV star teased that her outfit was inspired by Italian film actress Sophia Loren.

Hours before Kardashian headed to fashion’s biggest night, she shut down reports that their fourth child was born via surrogate.

“Wait just saw news our baby boy came but that’s not true!” she tweeted. “It’s Met Monday, I’m in NYC. I would be at the hospital lol.”

Kardashian sparked speculation that the duo’s baby was born when she shared a screenshot of a text message West, 41, had sent her that morning.

“This is your life,” the text read. “Married with four kids, get people out of jail, cover of Vogue, go to church every week with your family. Dreams come true.”

Kardashian and West are set to welcome their new addition sometime this month, however. Us Weekly broke the news that the couple, who wed in 2014, are expecting a baby boy via surrogate. The Selfish author and the Grammy winner are also parents of daughters North, 5, and Chicago, 15 months, and 3-year-old son Saint. The pair’s youngest daughter was also welcomed via gestational carrier.

2019 marks Kardashian’s seventh year at the Met Gala. On Monday, she reflected on all of her past looks via her Instagram Story.

“Year 1-2013 Riccardo Tisci for Givenchy. I was Kanye’s plus one & so nervous!” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who was pregnant with North at her first Met Gala, began. “I didn’t know anyone & I’m sure no one wanted me there lol. I did my own lipstick & the color is so off. I went home & cried after of insecurity but this is one of my fave looks now.”

Kardashian also admitted she was “insecure” in 2016 because she “hadn’t lost all of [her] baby weight” after welcoming son Saint. “Big mistake to bleach my brows but Kanye looked so good this year with those blue eyes!” she continued. “It was super controversial that he wore denim.”

Finally, the KKW Beauty CEO shared photos from her 2018 Versace look, which she dubbed her “most confident year” at the gala. “This dress fit like a glove!” she wrote. “I knew exactly what I wanted … 90’s, chainmail, simple and sexy.”